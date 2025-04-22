KPBX Kids' Concerts: MusicFest Northwest Live Broadcasts

Hear the future of music this May during the KPBX Kids’ Concert, MusicFest Northwest. SPR’s Morning Classical Host, Jim Tevenan, will host a special broadcast of music by MusicFest Northwest performers on KPBX 91.1 FM, Wednesday, May 14th, Thursday, May 15th and Friday, May 16th at 10 AM.

Spokane Public Radio has a long tradition of presenting young performers on KPBX. This year, SPR will partner with MusicFest Northwest to bring some of our region's best young performers. Select musicians from this adjudicated music festival will visit the studio to showcase the young talent the festival has to offer.

Tune to KPBX 91.1 FM, stream from our website, or listen on your mobile device or smart speakers.

Thanks to KPBX Kids’ Concert event donors Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North and Rocket Bakeries.