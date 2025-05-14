From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest '25 – Wednesday, Hour 1
1 of 8 — Zach B.JPG
Zachary Bjurstrom
Anna Gyure
2 of 8 — Lila B.JPG
Lila Buchmann
Anna Gyure
3 of 8 — Linda J.JPG
Linda Jiang
Anna Gyure
4 of 8 — Ethan Z.JPG
Ethan Zhou
Anna Gyure
5 of 8 — Gabriel W.JPG
Gabriel Wainz
Anna Gyure
6 of 8 — Abigail T.JPG
Abigail Tian
Anna Gyure
7 of 8 — Helen Z.JPG
Helen Zhou
Anna Gyure
8 of 8 — Anya H.JPG
Anya Harmon
Anna Gyure
For over twenty years, Spokane Public Radio has welcomed participants in Musicfest Northwest, who have been recommended by Festival adjudicators, to perform on-air. Today we begin that tradition anew during this 80th season of MusicFest, host Jim Tevenan welcoming in our first hour pianist and composer Zachary Bjurstrom, pianist Lila Buchmann, pianist Linda Jiang,pianist Ethan Zhou, trombonist Gabriel Wainz, pianist Abigail Tian, and flutists Helen Zhao and Anya Harmon.