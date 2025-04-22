© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Events

SPR Media Partner: Spokane Bike Everywhere Month 2025

Spokane Public Radio
Published April 22, 2025 at 2:39 PM PDT

May is Bike Everywhere Month, and Spokane Public Radio is proud to once again be a media partner, highlighting bike commuting to work, school, and everywhere! Join Spokane Bicycle Club all month long for bike-friendly events!

Join us May 16th from 7 AM-9 AM at Spokane Public Radio, 1229 N. Monroe St., for our energizer station! SPR Staff and hosts will be hanging out in front of the station to provide snacks, drinks, and friendly conversation to bike riders.

Check out these other Bike Everywhere Month events:

  • 5/5/25 - Bloomsday Bike Corral
  • 5/10/25 - EBike Demo and Ride
  • 5/12/25 - Pancake Breakfast in Riverfront Park
  • 5/16/25 - Bike to Work Day, Energizer Stations for morning commuters
  • 5/24/25 - Spokane River Roll
  • 5/30/25 - Wrap-up Party

Learn more on the Spokane Bicycle Club website.
