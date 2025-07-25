SPR Booth at Art on the Green

Spokane Public Radio will be in Coeur d'Alene for the 57th Annual Art on the Green festival. Stop by Spokane Public Radio's booth all three days of the festival to grab stickers, fans, the SPR Guide, and chat with some of your favorite hosts and SPR staff.

Held on the grounds of North Idaho College, the annual event has been a highlight of the summer in Coeur d’Alene for over 55 years.

Artists, musicians and performers will come together August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for three days of free entertainment on 2 stages, handcrafted works of art for purchase, a Beer Garden, Food Court, an outdoor Juried Art Show and a Children’s Art Garden for children of all ages to enjoy.

Learn more about Art on the Green here.