SPR Kids' Concert with Spokane's sister-duo, "Dry and Dusty" Saturday, August 23rd

Please join us at our next Free SPR Kids' Concert with Spokane's sister-duo, Dry and Dusty as they share their unique songs and sound in the River Park Square Atrium on Saturday, September 21st at 1 pm.

Celebrate back-to-school with your friends at River Park Square. In addition to the old-time fiddle tunes there will be face painting, crafts, and more courtesy of River Park Square. Come join in on the festivities. We hope to see you there.

The atrium is located on the first floor of River Park Square, 808 W Main Ave, Spokane.

About Dry and Dusty:

SPR listeners may remember Dry and Dusty from our 2023 Fall Folk Festival Live Broadast. Listen here to hear their performance.

"Dry and Dusty is an oldtime sister duo from Spokane, WA. Ruthie and Sally Jablonsky grew up playing music with their parents, hiking around in the desert singing cowboy songs, and learning the old tunes from their extended family at fiddle festivals. As well as being firmly rooted in the Appalachian fiddle tradition, the sisters write new country songs that are crooked and lonesome and true."

Thank you to our event donor Rocket Bakery.