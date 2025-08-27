Visit SPR at the Labor Day Fall Arts Preview

SPR will have a booth at the Fall Arts Preview before the Spokane Symphony's free Labor Day Concert on Monday, September 1, 2025, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Comstock Park.

SPR staff, board members, and volunteers will be there to meet with visitors and talk about what's coming up on the air, events, and our ongoing news and arts coverage.

The Fall Arts Preview is organized by the Spokane Valley Arts Council, giving visual and performing arts groups in the region an opportunity to connect with those who believe in the importance of the arts.

