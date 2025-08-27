© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPR Reimagined
Events

Visit SPR at the Labor Day Fall Arts Preview

Spokane Public Radio
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:35 AM PDT
Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review

SPR will have a booth at the Fall Arts Preview before the Spokane Symphony's free Labor Day Concert on Monday, September 1, 2025, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Comstock Park.

SPR staff, board members, and volunteers will be there to meet with visitors and talk about what's coming up on the air, events, and our ongoing news and arts coverage.

The Fall Arts Preview is organized by the Spokane Valley Arts Council, giving visual and performing arts groups in the region an opportunity to connect with those who believe in the importance of the arts.
Tags
Events Classical MusicSpokane SymphonyClassicalUpcoming SPR Events