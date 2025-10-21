You’re invited to Coffee and Conversation with SPR's President and GM, John Decker, this Saturday, October 25th at New Love Coffee in Liberty Lake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every SPR listener brings such valuable perspectives, and we want to hear what’s on your mind — what you love, what you’d like to see more of, or just how you’re listening these days. Feedback is a gift, and especially so over a free cup of coffee!

John will be joined by other members of the SPR team. We’re all looking forward to connecting—listening to your ideas, answering questions, and simply getting to know you better.