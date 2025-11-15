Fresh Air weekend: Ethan Hawke; Tim Robbins

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Blue Moon pushed Ethan Hawke to his limit: "That's a thrilling spot to be in": "Every now and then you bump up against a part that presses you to the wall of your ability," Hawke says of playing lyricist Lorenz Hart. Hawke is also starring in the film Black Phone 2.

"Lockdown was illuminating": Tim Robbins reflects on the origins of Topsy Turvy: "Things that I had held sacred or had held as truths were challenged," Robbins says of the pandemic. His new play is about a chorus that loses its ability to sing together after COVID isolation.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR