KPBX Special Holiday Broadcast

Tune to SPR News Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 6-7:30 pm to hear holiday favorites played by local musicians.

About the performers:

Dr. Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah is a Full Professor of Music serving as Director of Choral Activities and Undergraduate Music Education at Eastern Washington University. She was the Artistic Director of the Spokane Area Youth Choirs (2002-2015), and the Director of Spokane Symphony’s Chorale & Chamber Choir (2015-2022).Previously, Kristina taught MS & HS Choir. She is the current President of WA ACDA.

Riley Gray is a sought-after jazz pianist in the Spokane area and has played with the Bob Curnow Big Band and Son Dulce Live Salsa among other ensembles. He has been featured on the KPBX radio program Piano Bench

Solstice Strings is a Spokane-based chamber ensemble of professional and collegiate musicians. Celebrated for their artistry, they’ve earned top honors at Musicfest Northwest and performed at a professional opera festival in France in July 2025. From weddings and memorials to major events at the Spokane Convention Center and the Historic Davenport, Solstice Strings has consistently delivered high-quality live music.

Patrons of the Kendall Yards Winter Market will enjoy the special broadcast as they take in the fireworks show as part of the evening festivities.

Thank you to The Kendall Yards Night Market Winter Festival and Washington Trust Bank for the Collaboration and broadcast into Kendall Yards.