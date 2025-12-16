New Orleans is pioneering live facial recognition surveillance

New Orleans is the first US city with real-time facial recognition: If you're wanted and walk past one of the system's cameras, it could flag you. The twist: it's a private system, and even though the new mayor and police chief are at odds about facial recognition, this non-profit says it's able to establish its own "guard-rails" as it feeds real-time tips to the police, side-stepping the debate about government regulation and privacy.

Copyright 2025 NPR