Republican and Democratic House members discuss their fight to extend ACA subsidies

Four House Republicans defied their party leadership on Wednesday in an attempt to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies slated to expire at the end of the year.

Hours before the House passed a narrow GOP health care bill that would not extend the subsidies if signed into law, the quartet joined with Democrats to force leadership to schedule a vote on a three-year extension on health care insurance subsidies.

The move made by moderates from competitive districts — Representatives Rob Bresnahan Jr., Brian Fitzpatrick and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, alongside Mike Lawler of New York — means the House is likely to vote on reviving the subsidies in early January.

Fitzpatrick and Democrat Tom Suozzi of New York co-chair the House Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group that tries to craft policy solutions and legislative agreements across party lines.

The two spoke with NPR's Michel Martin about why House Speaker Mike Johnson resisted a vote to extend health care subsidies, how they plan to compromise on the bill with the Senate, and what they fear might happen to millions of Americans if Congress cannot find a solution on this issue.

