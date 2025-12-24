Donation Guidelines for the 2026 Record Sale

Thank you for your interest in supporting Spokane Public Radio with your donation for our 2026 Record Sale. Here are some details to help you prepare your donation before you deliver them to SPR.

Currently we are taking donations by appointment only. Please call 509-328-5729 or email kpbx@kpbx.org to make arrangements. Thank you!

Record Sale Donation Guidelines:

We accept equipment, vinyl records, 45 RPM singles, compact discs, DVD and Blu-ray discs, cassette tapes, eight-track cartridges, reel-to-reel tapes, limited commercial VHS and Beta tapes, and sealed blank tapes. See details below.

We CANNOT accept home-recorded cassette tapes or CD-R recordings due to copyright issues.

All items should be clean, in their original sleeves or cases, with all booklets included.

Vinyl Records

The primary reason for the sale and the reason it has gone on so long. Records should be in their original jackets with dust sleeves and in ‘gently used’ condition. In the case of long works such as operas or long symphonies, be sure that all records are in the case along with the books.

We will not accept: Reader’s Digest, Time/Life, Longines, or Columbia House sets, or records without sleeves or jackets.

45 RPM Singles

The single record that introduced a lot of songs. We’ll take them from any source and in any form. Please bring them in their sleeves.

Compact Discs

CDs need to be in their original jewel cases, with their books and tray notes. In the case of the CD Box Set, make sure all CDs are in the set as well as the booklets.

We will not accept: home-recorded CDs (due to copyright issues).

DVD and Blu-ray Discs

DVDs need to be in their original cases, with their books. In the case of TV series or multi-part works, be sure all parts are enclosed and again ‘gently used’ is a guide to a good used DVD/Blu-ray.

Cassette Tapes

This hardy format rolls on despite all the upgrading. Be sure the cassette comes in its case or in the case of a box set or a long classical work such as an opera, with all the tapes and the books that should be with the set.

We will not accept: home recordings in this format (due to copyright issues).

8-Track Cartridges

We’ll take them in whatever manner that they come in as. Due to their age, lack of sleeving will be accepted.

Pre-Recorded Reel to Reel Tapes

Please bring them in with their reels (if multi-part sets) and their books, and please be sure they are in a "played" condition.

Commercial VHS and Beta Tapes

We will only be accepting limited items and quantities. Specifically, box sets and Children’s VHS and Beta tapes. All must be in good condition with covers and booklets included.

Blank Tape

We will accept a limited amount of VHS and cassette tapes as well as CD-Rs for sale. We do accept blank reel-to-reel tape as it is scarce and many of our sale-goers use the format. We will bulk erase these tapes to be sure that no sensitive material is ever heard. The tapes should have been played and come in their boxes.

Equipment

We love the classic equipment, as long as it's in working condition. Please test your equipment before bringing it in. Ideally, the operating manual and original packaging is requested but not required.

We will not accept: incomplete or non-working items.

78 RPM

Records We are not accepting 78 RPM Records for the 2025 Record Sale.

And Finally...

Should there be any questions as to what we accept please call Spokane Public Radio at 509-328-5729 more information.

Please know that we cannot do this sale without you. From bringing in your donations, to working the sale, to sharing it with your friends, it’s all done for you and by you and we thank you as listeners and supporters of Spokane Public Radio for making it happen.

We hope to see you at the Record Sale!

Mark your calendar - The 2026 Record Sale will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N Discovery Place, in Spokane Valley. You can join us on Saturday, February 14, from 11 AM until 5 PM, or Sunday, February 16, from 11 AM until 5 PM. Additional details coming soon.

Special thanks to our event donors The Cleaning Authority and STCU.