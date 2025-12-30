SPR Media Partner - BANFF Mountain Film Festival

Join us for the exhilarating return of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Spokane — three unforgettable nights celebrating the world’s best mountain and adventure films, January 9–11, 2026.

Now in its 50th anniversary year, the Banff Film Festival continues to inspire audiences around the world with stories of courage, connection, and the call of the wild. Spokane has proudly hosted this event for more than three decades, making it a beloved local tradition for outdoor enthusiasts, storytellers, and adventurers alike.

Experience a stunning lineup of films that showcase mountain culture, environmental stewardship, and the thrill of exploration. Each evening features 7–9 new films, from breathtaking expeditions to deeply human tales of life in wild places.

This year’s festival also shines a spotlight on local and regional organizations working to protect the lands and waters we love. Proceeds from a special Saturday evening VIP event will benefit one of 9 outstanding non-profits.

For tickets and additional information, visit the BANFF website.


