SPR Presents an Evening with NPR's David Folkenflik April 14th

Join SPR as we welcome NPR's David Folkenflik to The Bing Crosby Theater on April 14, 2026

Tickets on sale soon. Please check back.

SPR Presents an Evening with NPR’s David Folkenflik 7:30p on Tuesday, April 14th at The Bing Crosby Theater.

Join NPR's Media Correspondent David Folkenflik for an engaging evening as he discusses the state of public media, reporting, NPR, and more. SPR News Director Doug Nadvornick will also moderate a Q & A session with Folkenflik.

About:

For more than two decades, David Folkenflik has served as media correspondent for NPR NEWS.



Folkenflik's reports cast light on the stories of our age, the figures who shape journalism, and the tectonic shifts affecting the news industry.



He has reported intently on the relationship between the press, politicians, and the general public, as well as the fight over the flow of information in the age of Trump.

He is the author of Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires and editor of Page One: Inside The New York Times and the Future of Journalism.



Folkenflik joined NPR after more than a decade at the Baltimore Sun. He started his professional career at the Durham Herald-Sun in North Carolina.