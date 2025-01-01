Aaron Bratt

A recent graduate of Whitworth University, Aaron joined SPR's opperations department in November 2024.

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Aaron moved to Spokane to attend Whitworth University where he earned two bachelor’s degrees: one in English writing studies and the other in music composition. He has an affinity for telling stories of all shapes and sizes, plus a lot of other oddball interests like journalism, woodworking, and cooking (though, those are mostly unrelated in practice). You can find him in the production studios, or running to get another cup of coffee.