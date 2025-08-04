Amelia Templeton/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Amelia Templeton is OPB’s health reporter. She’s reported for OPB since 2010. Her beats in the past have included Portland City Hall, housing and homelessness, and public lands.

Amelia’s reporting has taken listeners inside of some of the biggest news stories in Oregon. She's documented a day in the state's busiest emergency room at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported on life in homeless camps along Portland's Springwater Trail, and reported from the field during the Bundy family’s occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

She received the 2013 Sigma Delta Chi award for investigative radio for a story about public safety failures in Josephine County and an Edward R. Murrow Award for her work on the "Oregon Field Guide" documentary "Glacier Caves: Mount Hood’s Hidden World."

Amelia has been producing radio since 2004, when she contributed to a student radio podcast of stories from the war in Iraq. She has a degree in history from Swarthmore College. She serves on the board of trustees of Catlin Gabel School.