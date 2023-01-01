Anna Gyure is a Spokane resident and a graduate of Gonzaga University’s dance program. In addition to working for Spokane Public Radio, she works for Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center as a Production Assistant and Programmer. During her free time, she dances with two professional companies: Vytal Movement Dance in Spokane and Ripple Dance Company in Coeur d’Alene. She also enjoys other art forms including music and photography, both of which she has won awards for. Anna is looking forward to expanding her knowledge of the workings of public radio, and hopes to be able to apply that knowledge to her artistic endeavors.