Cannon Barnett/The Spokesman Review
Cannon Barnett served as a Spokesman-Review summer news reporting intern in 2024. He is currently the newspaper's holiday intern. Barnett is a student at Eastern Washington University and serves as the editor-in-chief of The Easterner, EWU's student newspaper.
Retired special education teacher Steven Queener is running a “satirical campaign to basically out-Trump Trump” for a position on the Elk Cemetery commissioners board, challenging incumbent Becky Shannon.