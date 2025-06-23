Emily Fitzgerald/Washington State Standard
Emily covers Washington state news as a reporter for the Standard. An alumna of the University of Portland, she previously worked as the crime, courts and education reporter and assistant editor for The Chronicle in Centralia and as a general news reporter for The Columbia Gorge News.
New discipline guidelines for public school students will go into effect across Washington state next month. While educators say the changes are necessary to address disruptive post-pandemic classroom behavior, the policies are drawing criticism from some student and family advocates.