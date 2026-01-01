Jana Flora

In 2025, Jana moved to Spokane from Ellensburg, Washington for more opportunities after having visited several times. She fell in love with the area for the libraries, parks and fun things to do.

When she is not working, she enjoys crafts, cooking, including making iced coffee and mocktails and spending time in nature.

After moving to Spokane, she has volunteered with Second Harvest Food Bank, Breast Intentions and helping friends with marketing and flyers for events as well as taking classes in Social Media Design and Content Creation, Customer Service Call Center, and Bookkeeping Basics.

She completed her degree in March 2021 with a Batchelor's in Business Administration at Capella University, and considers this one of her major accomplishments having been a student during the pandemic and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

She has spent the most recent years in Property Management in the affordable housing industry, where she gained experience in payables and receivables. Jana was ready for a career change and is grateful to be on board at SPR.

