Michelle Wiley/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Michelle Wiley is the editor for OPB's Public Safety and Health team.

Before joining OPB in 2024, she previously worked as the health reporter at Minnesota Public Radio where she won a National Headliner Award for her coverage of reproductive health. She was also a senior editor, reporter, and sometimes producer at KQED in San Francisco, where she primarily covered immigration. Michelle also did stints at WABE in Atlanta and XRAY.fm in Portland.

Michelle's work has appeared on the BBC, PRX's The World, NPR, Here and Now, ESPN, and more. She grew up in Oregon, and has a dog named Bo who is perfect.