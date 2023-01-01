Rhiannon Cochrane

Music has always been a major part of Rhiannon’s life since she started learning piano at 5. Although piano didn’t stick, clarinet, violin and vocals certainly did. She was part of her high school’s symphonic band with clarinet and then discovered the magic of the Vandal Marching Band once on campus for her undergraduate programs at The University of Idaho.

Rhiannon graduated UI with degrees in Radio/TV/Digital Media Production, Journalism, and English-Creative Writing. Along with being a music junky, she is also a bookaholic, and a publishing author. She loves spending her free time reading anything from romance to fantasy, listening to and playing music, cuddling with her pup Ghost, and chilling with her hubby.

