Listen to our interview with CDA ACT's "Cinderella," running November 7-10, 2024 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene. Our guests include director Jamie Sciarrio, music director Melissa Gren, actors Trevor Kirsebom and Addison Mercer, and shadow actors William Strong and Jan Frank.

Trevor and Addison perform "Ten Minutes Ago" in our performance studio with accompanist Deena Kirsebom.

Tickets and information available at www.cdaact.com.