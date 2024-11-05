From the Studio: Gonzaga University's "Tartuffe"

Our interview with representatives from Gonzaga University's "Tartuffe," playing November 7-10, 2024 at eth Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Our guests included director Blake Anthony Edwards, producer Leslie Stamoolis, and actors Jack Champlin and Hailey O'Hara.

"Molière's classic satire about a fraudulent, zealous intruder was denounced on its first performance as a sacrilegious outrage and banned from further public view. This hilarious and irreverent whirlwind of lies, religious hypocrisy, and family feuds is one of theatre's most perfect comedic creations."

Performances

Thursday, November 7 - 7:30pm

Friday, November 8 - 7:30pm

Saturday, November 9 - 7:30pm

Sunday, November 10 - 2:00pm

Coughlin Theater, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $14-18, https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre

Website: https://gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance