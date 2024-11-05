© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: Gonzaga University's "Tartuffe"

By Henry McNulty
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:06 PM PST
The cast of Gonzaga University's "Tartuffe"
Clara Buck
The cast of Gonzaga University's "Tartuffe"

Our interview with representatives from Gonzaga University's "Tartuffe," playing November 7-10, 2024 at eth Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Our guests included director Blake Anthony Edwards, producer Leslie Stamoolis, and actors Jack Champlin and Hailey O'Hara.

"Molière's classic satire about a fraudulent, zealous intruder was denounced on its first performance as a sacrilegious outrage and banned from further public view. This hilarious and irreverent whirlwind of lies, religious hypocrisy, and family feuds is one of theatre's most perfect comedic creations."

Performances 

Thursday, November 7 - 7:30pm

Friday, November 8 - 7:30pm

Saturday, November 9 - 7:30pm

Sunday, November 10 - 2:00pm

Coughlin Theater, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $14-18, https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre

Website: https://gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance

Tags
From The Studio From the Studio
Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
See stories by Henry McNulty