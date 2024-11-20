From the Studio: KPBX Kids' Concert featuring The Radio Helpers

Ivy and Neilia Eyer joined us in the Studio to discuss their music and upcoming performance at the next KPBX Kids' Concert. Our interview features an excerpt from their a cappella rendition of "The Welcome Table."

Join us for the next Free KPBX Kids' Concert featuring The Radio Helpers in the Great Room at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Saturday, November 23rd at 1 pm.

Our performers:

Spokane sister duo Radio Helpers have been playing music together most of their lives. Multi-instrumentalists now 13 and 16 years old, they love playing music and singing harmonies. Accordion, violin, mandolin, piano and trombone are all instruments you will hear during a Radio Helpers show. Their songs include styles like blues, folk, fiddle tunes, zydeco, Americana and even some kid tunes. You may have heard them play at the Fall Folk Festival, Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival or during Street Music Week.

Spokane Public Radio listeners may remember The Radio Helpers from the 2023 KPBX Fall Folk Festival Live Broadcast. To hear that performance click here for a preview of what's in store for you at the next free KPBX Kids' Concert.

CenterPlace Regional Event Center is located at 2426 N Discovery Place in Spokane Valley, WA. There is free parking in the lot surrounding the building.

Thank you to our event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North and Rocket Bakery.

