Spokane Public Radio's Sounds of the Season 2024

Celebrate the holidays with Spokane Public Radio!

SPR will bring the Sounds of the Season to keep you warm into the new year.

December

Tuesday, December 17

9-10 pm

The Score: It's a Wonderful Movie

For many of us, it isn’t the holidays until we’ve seen our favorite films. This week on The Score, Edmund Stone brings together some fan favorites in a show that just might have some movies that are on your holiday must see list. Is it Love, Actually? A Charlie Brown Christmas? A Christmas Story? Find out as Edmund crafts this sparkling holiday card of a show.

Wednesday, December 18

7- 8 pm

Harmonia: Christmas Joy and Winter Wonder

Join us this week on Harmonia as we celebrate the Christmas season. We’ll hear music that offers us warmth and light in the cold and dark of winter, focusing on pieces that portray the joy and wonder of new birth. Plus, music from RIAS Kammerchor Berlin’s recent recording of Bach’s Christmas Magnificat.

10-11 pm

The Merriest: A Swingin' Afterglow Christmas

It’s the holiday season, and we’re keeping things light and snappy this week as we dance along to some swinging holiday tunes, sung by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

11 pm- Midnight

Night Lights:Have Yourself A Very Quiet Christmas

Night Lights pays tribute to the holidays in the mellowest of moods, with music from Joe Pass, Dave Brubeck, the Modern Jazz Quartet, and more.

Friday, December 20

7-8 pm

Atomic Age Cocktail Party: Hi-Fi Christmas 2024

Coming up on The Atomic Age Cocktail Party, we’re spreading holiday cheer with our annual Hi-Fi Christmas program. A look at all those classic swinging seasonal tunes. We’ll hear from Don Ho, Dean Martin, Lena Horne, and many more.

More to come!