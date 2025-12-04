SPR's Sounds of the Season 2025
Celebrate the holidays with Spokane Public Radio!
SPR will bring special seasonal programming to keep you warm into the new year!
Thursday, December 18
11 AM-12 PM on SPR Classical
Guitar Hour: Annual Holiday Special
The annual Guitar Hour Holiday Gathering, featuring Abe Kenney, Paul Grove, and host Michael Millham in a live studio performance.
Sunday, December 21
7-8 PM on SPR News
Front Porch Bluegrass: All Holiday Bluegrass Show
Join host Kevin Brown for an hour of bluegrass and string band music for the holiday season.
10 PM-12 AM on SPR News
Soundspace: Annual Winter Solstice Music Mix
Join Zan as she plays solstice-themed music. She is dedicating this show to her dearly departed family members and on behalf of others who have lost loved ones and dear pets too to the eternal light that winter solstice makes us crave.
Thursday, December 25 - Christmas Day
12:30-1 PM on SPR News
Inland Journal: Christmas Special
The SPR News team talks with writer Eric Vickrey about his new book that chronicles the great Los Angeles Dodger teams of the 1970s. Many of those players were part of the 1970 Spokane Indians team that won the Pacific Coast League championship and is widely considered one of the best minor league clubs ever. They also talk with Tacoma glass artist Conor McClellan about making glass art and the teamwork involved in creating individual pieces. McClellan was part of the team from the Tacoma Museum of Glass that brought its mobile studio to the MAC last summer.
Sunday, December 28
7-8 PM on SPR News
Front Porch Bluegrass: Top Picks of 2025
Join host Kevin Brown for his annual list of his favorite bluegrass albums of the year.
10 PM-12 AM on SPR News
Soundspace: Come to Jesus Holiday Music Mix
Join Zan as she plays NOT holiday music to spice things up for your season. Her "come to Jesus" music mix is music that hits you where it means it, some of the more powerful songs out there with lots to think about, big messages. Nothing sugar-coated here.
Thursday, January 1 - New Year's Day
12:30-1 PM on SPR News
Inland Journal: New Year Special
Reporters Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, and Owen Henderson will share their favorite interviews from 2025 Inland Journal programs.
This page will be continually updated as more programming information becomes available.