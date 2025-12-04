SPR's Sounds of the Season 2025

Celebrate the holidays with Spokane Public Radio!

SPR will bring special seasonal programming to keep you warm into the new year!

—

Thursday, December 18

11 AM-12 PM on SPR Classical

Guitar Hour: Annual Holiday Special

The annual Guitar Hour Holiday Gathering, featuring Abe Kenney, Paul Grove, and host Michael Millham in a live studio performance.

Sunday, December 21

7-8 PM on SPR News

Front Porch Bluegrass: All Holiday Bluegrass Show

Join host Kevin Brown for an hour of bluegrass and string band music for the holiday season.

10 PM-12 AM on SPR News

Soundspace: Annual Winter Solstice Music Mix

Join Zan as she plays solstice-themed music. She is dedicating this show to her dearly departed family members and on behalf of others who have lost loved ones and dear pets too to the eternal light that winter solstice makes us crave.

Thursday, December 25 - Christmas Day

12:30-1 PM on SPR News

Inland Journal: Christmas Special

The SPR News team talks with writer Eric Vickrey about his new book that chronicles the great Los Angeles Dodger teams of the 1970s. Many of those players were part of the 1970 Spokane Indians team that won the Pacific Coast League championship and is widely considered one of the best minor league clubs ever. They also talk with Tacoma glass artist Conor McClellan about making glass art and the teamwork involved in creating individual pieces. McClellan was part of the team from the Tacoma Museum of Glass that brought its mobile studio to the MAC last summer.

Sunday, December 28

7-8 PM on SPR News

Front Porch Bluegrass: Top Picks of 2025

Join host Kevin Brown for his annual list of his favorite bluegrass albums of the year.

10 PM-12 AM on SPR News

Soundspace: Come to Jesus Holiday Music Mix

Join Zan as she plays NOT holiday music to spice things up for your season. Her "come to Jesus" music mix is music that hits you where it means it, some of the more powerful songs out there with lots to think about, big messages. Nothing sugar-coated here.

Thursday, January 1 - New Year's Day

12:30-1 PM on SPR News

Inland Journal: New Year Special

Reporters Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, and Owen Henderson will share their favorite interviews from 2025 Inland Journal programs.

—

This page will be continually updated as more programming information becomes available.