The 35th Annual Record Sale, February 14 & 15, 2026

Join us for our 35th Annual Record Sale, February 14th and 15th at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, in Spokane Valley.

Pre-sale is Saturday from 9 to 11 am.

Regular hours are Saturday from 11 am until 5 pm, and Sunday from 11 am until 5 pm.

Join Spokane Public Radio February 14 and 15 for two exciting days of treasure hunting and find all kinds of music, movies, and gear. Shoppers of all ages will find tons of records, CDs, DVDs, tapes and more to add to their collections.

Pre-sale admission is $40. Regular admission is free with a $5 suggested donation, and there is also free parking available in the lot surrounding CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

If you arrive early Saturday morning please don't be surprised by a line of eager shoppers prepared with empty crates or bags, ready to snag some hard-to-find albums when the doors open at 11 am.

No matter your taste, there is plenty of music and videos available for purchase at the annual Record Sale. Proceeds from the Record Sale benefit Spokane Public Radio.

We hope to see you there!

_

If you are looking to donate to this year's Record Sale please see our Donations Page. Donations are accepted until February 6, 2026.

Curious about starting your record collection? Read this helpful article by Record Sale Guru Bill Wright: Record Collecting for the Beginner

Special thanks to our event donors STCU, The Cleaning Authority, and Caruso's Sandwiches and Artisan Pizza and our media partner, The Spokesman-Review