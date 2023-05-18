Brush on the Bluff to showcase the work of 22 artists, community art, in Polly Judd Park

Brush on the Bluff will return this Saturday to Polly Judd Park. The event will feature the work of 22 artists, include workshops and children’s activities and raise funds for wildfire prevention.

Those artists will be stationed across about half a mile of the Polly Judd Park trail, creating paintings, or sketches, inspired by nature and the South Hill Bluffs. Attendees will be able to bid on the art in real time on their smart phones, or online in the week following the event. The final artworks will be displayed at M.A.D. Co. Lab Studios next Friday, May 26.

Half the proceeds from the art auction will go to the artists. The other half will go to the organizers Friends of the Bluff, which works to protect the natural area from wildfire, and the Botanical Alchemists, which create art installations out of natural materials.

Trevor Finchamp, an organizer with Friends of the Bluff, said there will be activities available for all ages.

“There's really something for everybody, whether you’re a child, or a retiree who appreciates fine art,” Finchamp said. “There will be something for you at this event, along all the crafts in Polly Judd, we also have about a dozen other non-profits set up with educational info booths, for anybody that wants to know about their work in the community as well.”

He says there will also be a large group art project with event co-organizers, the Botanical Alchemists. The installation will be made from flowers, and other items gathered from nature.

Brush on the Bluff is this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Polly Judd Park in Spokane.

