Washington's primary election candidate field is now set

The summer campaign season has begun for the 4,362 candidates who have filed for 2,893 public offices in Washington.

In Spokane, 219 candidates filed their paperwork this week.

In the city of Spokane, three of the five races have four or more candidates.

The most crowded race is in District 3, northwest Spokane, where six candidates hope to replace outgoing Councilwoman Karen Stratton. The last of those six, Randy McGlenn, filed his papers Friday morning. The others running are Esteban Herevia, Kitty Klitzke, Darren McCrea, Earl Moore and Christopher Savage. Only the top two advance from the August primary to the November general election.

The next most crowded races are for mayor and council in the south district. Incumbent Mayor Nadine Woodward faces challenges from four candidates: Tim Archer, former state Commerce Secretary Lisa Brown, Patrick McKann and Kelly Stevens. In the South district, four candidates are running for the open seat being vacated by Lori Kinnear. They are Paul Dillon, Cyndi Donohue, Mike Naccarato and Katey Randall Treloar.

In the council president’s race, there are three candidates Kim Plese, current Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson and a late entrant, Andy Rathbun.

The northeast council district race is the only one where both candidates automatically advance to November’s general election. Councilman Michael Cathcart is running for re-election against Lindsey Shaw.

In Spokane Valley, only one of three three city council races will feature more than two candidates, for position 2, where Brandi Peetz is leaving office. Rachel Briscoe, Adam Smith and Jessica Yaeger are running to replace her. Arne Woodard is running for another four-year term with Al Merkel challenging him. Incumbent Tim Hattenburg faces a challenge from former state Representative Rob Chase.

In Liberty Lake, Mayor Cris Kaminskas is running unopposed. Only one of the six council positions on the ballot will feature more than two candidates, for position 3, in which the incumbent, Dan Dunne, features challenges from Keith Kopelson and Larry Marshall. Two of those seats are for two-year, rather than four-year terms. Jed Spencer, who was appointed in June 2022, is running to keep his seat. Michael Hamblet and Mike Kennedy are running to replace Councilman Tom Sahlberg.

In the Spokane School District, President Mike Wiser faces a challenge for a new six-year term from Ericka Laika and David Voltz.

Washington’s primary election will be August 1. The general election will be November 7.

