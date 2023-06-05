© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Regional News

Spokane's Episcopal bishop talks about living with a serious health condition

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM PDT
Courtesy of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane is waiting.

The Right Reverend Gretchen Rehberg is on a transplant list in Seattle for two donor lungs. Hers are failing because of a disease she’s had for more than two decades and which has progressed to the point where she sometimes needs to take supplemental oxygen. She’s no longer able to do many of the activities she enjoys.

Rehberg wrote about her medical condition and all of the things that come with it in a recent column at SpokaneFavs.com. She agreed to talk about it with us.

Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
