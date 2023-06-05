Spokane's Episcopal bishop talks about living with a serious health condition

The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane is waiting.

The Right Reverend Gretchen Rehberg is on a transplant list in Seattle for two donor lungs. Hers are failing because of a disease she’s had for more than two decades and which has progressed to the point where she sometimes needs to take supplemental oxygen. She’s no longer able to do many of the activities she enjoys.

Rehberg wrote about her medical condition and all of the things that come with it in a recent column at SpokaneFavs.com. She agreed to talk about it with us.

