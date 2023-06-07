Washington GOP will see leadership change ahead of 2024 elections

Washington state’s Republican party chairman is stepping down after more than five years in the role and as a major round of elections approaches in 2024.

Caleb Heimlich announced the move in a statement on Monday saying he was leaving to be more present for his family. Heimlich, the longest serving GOP state party chair since the 1980s, said holding the post was “one of the highest honors of my life.” During his time in the job, the party raised over $26 million.

But heading toward 2024, a presidential election year when Washington will elect a new governor, attorney general and other statewide officials, Republicans find themselves politically weakened in Washington.

They’ve faced difficulties winning over voters in recent years, with Democrats in control of both chambers of the state Legislature and the governor’s office. No statewide elected official is a Republican and both of Washington’s U.S. Senators are Democrats.

A replacement for Heimlich will be elected at an Aug. 12 meeting of the GOP’s state committee, according to the party.

His departure leaves both major state parties with new leaders heading into the 2024 election cycle. In January, Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski announced she was stepping down after six years leading the party. Shasti Conrad, of King County, was elected to succeed her.

Heimlich was first hired as the state Republican party’s political director in 2011. Two years later, he was promoted to executive director before being elected to chairman in 2018. He was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and selected again in 2021 and 2023.

He said in a statement he would be joining a different organization. But he added that he remains committed to “common-sense solutions, constitutionally limited government, and more freedom” and “restoring balance to Washington state government.”

This story was originally published by Washington State Standard.