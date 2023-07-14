© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Regional News

Spokane's new CityLine to launch Saturday

Spokane Public Radio | By Rebecca White
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT
One of the new electric CityLine buses.
Spokane Transit
/
One of the new electric CityLine buses.

This weekend Spokane Transit will launch its new CityLine, the rapid electric bus line designed to mimic a streetcar system, or the Light Rail.

Carly Cortright, the Chief Communications and Customer Service Officer for Spokane Transit, said the community can ride CityLine’s inaugural route for free this Saturday. She said there will also be five parties along the bus route.

The parties, which will include free food and live music, will be at Coeur d’Alene Park, Wall Street downtown, WSU Spokane, Mission Park and Chief Garry Park.

Cortright said CityLine will be free to ride from Saturday until Labor Day. She said the Spokane Transit Board wanted to give the community a chance to get used to the new features, and technological upgrades that will accompany the rapid bus route.

“The all door board aspect, the left side boarding, the digital display, there's so many kinds of new features to get used to with city line,” she said. “We don't want people to be intimidated, so that free option is there for them."

The CityLine route stretches from Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition to Spokane Community College, passing through downtown, the University District, Gonzaga’s Campus and the Mission, and Chief Garry Neighborhoods.

Spokane Transit will celebrate the CityLine’s launch tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The inaugural city line buses will leave at 11:15 a.m. Those who stop at all five parties with their commemorative CityLine Passport will be eligible for a prize. You can go to Spokanetransit.com to learn more.

Regional News
Rebecca White
Rebecca White is a 2018 graduate of Edward R Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. She's been a reporter at Spokane Public Radio since February 2021. She got her start interning at her hometown paper The Dayton Chronicle and previously covered county government at The Spokesman-Review.
See stories by Rebecca White