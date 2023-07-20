Cheney voters asked to approve new city aquatics facility

The city of Cheney is asking people in the August 1 primary election whether they’ll tax themselves to pay for a new community pool.

City officials propose to sell $13 million in bonds to replace the outdoor facility that was closed two years ago due to mechanical failures and other issues related to age.

City Administrator Mark Schiller says officials worked with a local architectural firm to draw up a plan to build on the previous site and add a few amenities.

“As we talked to the community, we found out that they were more interested in other new wave sort-of amenities. A lazy river, slides, just things that are more the trend with aquatic-type facilities these days," he said.

“The design that we have, there are two tanks. One would be for lap swim and the other would contain the small lazy river and then more of a recreational-style pool with a zero depth entry to accommodate those who might have mobility challenges."

The bond issue requires 60% approval to pass. It also needs a turnout of at least 40% of the number of people who voted in Cheney’s last general election.

“I think the biggest question in our minds is can we get enough people out to vote. That’s a pretty good threshold and this being the August primary, sometimes voters don’t come out in droves to vote in those," he said.

If it does pass, Schiller says the city hopes to open the facility by the summer of 2025. If it doesn’t pass, he says the city will consider revising its plan and resubmitting it to voters later.

In addition to the proposed bond, he says the city will pursue other funding sources.