© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Fires continue to burn near Medical Lake, Elk

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published August 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT
Interstate 90 camera screenshot
A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 90 between Tyler and the junction with US-2 remains closed.

UPDATE at 8:50 am: Washington SR 904 from Cheney to I-90/Four Lakes has reopened. Eastbound I-90 detour is currently to utilize all of SR 904.

All previously closed routes remain closed at this time. This includes:
- I-90 both directions from Tyler (MP 257) to US 2 (MP 277)
- SR 902 the entire length of the roadway

The Gray fire burning near Medical Lake has been estimated at 9,500 acres with 0% containment. The Washington Department of Natural Resources reported one person has been killed and many structures burned. People seeking to flee the smoke and fire can go to Spokane Falls Community College. They can take their large animals to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Also, the Oregon Road fire near Elk has grown to more than 3,000 acres. More than 150 homes are still threatened. About 30 structures burned.

Air quality is poor throughout much of eastern Washington and north Idaho due to wildfire smoke.

Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
See stories by Doug Nadvornick