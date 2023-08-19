Fires continue to burn near Medical Lake, Elk

UPDATE at 8:50 am: Washington SR 904 from Cheney to I-90/Four Lakes has reopened. Eastbound I-90 detour is currently to utilize all of SR 904.

All previously closed routes remain closed at this time. This includes:

- I-90 both directions from Tyler (MP 257) to US 2 (MP 277)

- SR 902 the entire length of the roadway

The Gray fire burning near Medical Lake has been estimated at 9,500 acres with 0% containment. The Washington Department of Natural Resources reported one person has been killed and many structures burned. People seeking to flee the smoke and fire can go to Spokane Falls Community College. They can take their large animals to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Also, the Oregon Road fire near Elk has grown to more than 3,000 acres. More than 150 homes are still threatened. About 30 structures burned.

Air quality is poor throughout much of eastern Washington and north Idaho due to wildfire smoke.

