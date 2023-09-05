Fire officials say Oregon Road Fire was human caused

Fire Investigators have determined the Oregon Road fire, which burned nearly 11,000 acres in northern Spokane County, was human caused.

Fire officials say they have ruled out a natural cause for the Oregon Road Fire. Public Information Officer Will Nolten says that still leaves quite a few possibilities.

“Anything that humans create and-or cause,” he said. “Powerlines would be considered human, burning would be considered human, if you were drilling something or using some sort of flame producing equipment, that's all human caused.”

Nolten says the cause of the Gray Fire, which burned in and around Medical Lake, is still undetermined. He says determinations for the causes of both fires will likely some take time because of their size, scope and damage.

Nearly 300 homes have been lost between the Gray and Oregon Road fires, and two people were killed.

Both fires have now reached 90 percent containment and no new spread is expected. Nolten says the cool wet weather over the weekend has helped firefighters suppress hotspots.

All evacuations have been lifted for the Oregon Fire, and most evacuations notices have been lifted for the Gray Fire, with some areas still in level 1.