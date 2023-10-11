Spokane County Commissioners hear from community on new jail ballot measure

Spokane County Commission leaders have voted to officially endorse Measure 1, which will raise about $1.7 billion dollars over 30 years for a new jail, and raise funds for other criminal justice issues.

Their vote comes a day after the Spokane City Council voted to publicly oppose measure 1.

A quirk in state law allows local governments to endorse, or oppose ballot measures only if they’ve heard from the public.

Law enforcement, county commissioners and Spokane County’s prosecutor have said a new jail is desperately needed – pointing to the consistent overcrowding. Spokane County’s two jail facilities often house twice the capacity they were originally built for.

Proponents from the community say the need for a new jail is more personal – such as Jenelle Simpson. Simpson recently lost her step-son to suicide. She said there was nowhere safe for him to go because a shortage of both jail, and mental health beds.

“There was no help for my stepson, we had nowhere to go, and he ended up dead. So that is my plea, to support measure number 1.”

Other proponents pointed to the increase in shoplifting, drug crime and vehicle theft, saying people who are released from jail because of a shortage of space are quickly committing more crimes.

Others, such as April Dickinson of Asians for Collective Liberation, say Measure 1 doesn’t invest in what the community really needs, housing and well-funded mental health care.

“I would like to use that tax money to do things like provide accessible housing that is stable, and secure for people to secure their belongings, to go out and get the treatment they deserve from a community-based organization that is well funded, that doesn't have to scrape and put together little tiny pieces of funding from all over the place. That would be a really great strategy.”

County officials say the measure will support some mental health programs, as well as education. Critics say county officials have been vague on what those programs will maintain, and when more mental health resources will be available.

Measure 1 will be on the November 7 ballot.