© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gonzaga to train attorneys to represent children and parents in dependency cases

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Students at Gonzaga Law School will have a chance to study and specialize in child and family dependency law.
Screenshot from Gonzaga Law School video
Students at Gonzaga Law School will have a chance to study and specialize in child and family dependency law.

Gonzaga’s School of Law has begun an initiative aimed at training more attorneys to represent children and parents in child abuse and neglect cases.

The school is working with two state judicial offices, the Washington State Office of Civil Legal Aid and the Washington State Office of Public Defense, to create the Children and Parents Rights and Justice Initiative.

Associate Dean Agnieszka McPeak says a law passed by Washington’s legislature in 2021 gives children who must appear in court the right to state-appointed attorneys.

“Washington state, before that, really did not have a universal guarantee to right-to-counsel to minors in these types of proceedings and it was really that legislative change that has created the universal right which is where the need for hundreds of lawyers comes from," she said.

McPeak says there aren’t enough attorneys who represent children and parents in the first place and many who do work in this area are retiring. The new initiative will provide second- and third-year law students the chance to get specialized instruction.

“As far as I’m aware, we will be only among a handful that have this type of emphasis," she said. "We are beginning this project with really what we’re calling a concentration for our law students, where they can take a set curriculum that really gives them the substantive legal knowledge they need for this work, but also some of the practical skills training that is unique to this area of work.”

She says Gonzaga is a good institution for this, given its emphasis on social justice, and interest from students is already strong.

“I think this has a lot of appeal to our students, some of whom are survivors of the system and some who are drawn to do public interest work in general. So we’re already seeing a lot of interest and a lot of positive feedback on going this route and I will say that this need for lawyers is creating great job opportunities and fulfilling career paths for students as well," she said.

McPeak says this specialized curriculum will be available to students next fall.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
See stories by Doug Nadvornick