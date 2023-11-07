Spokane City Council adjourns meeting after sparring with pro-Palestinian speakers

Monday night’s Spokane City Council meeting ended early after a small group of audience members chastised the council for approving a resolution on October 9 that condemned the Hamas attack against Israel.

“Due to your refusal to retract your racist statement in support of Israel made on October 9, I am standing here today with nothing but disgust for my city," said August Patton Scruggs during the meeting's public forum. "Over 10,000 Palestinians have been murdered in Gaza within the span of a single month. That number has increased by 2,000 since I wrote this testimony to read to you last week.”

Several speakers singled out Councilmen Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle for criticism. Council President Lori Kinnear repeatedly reminded them that council rules forbid mentioning individual council members by name.

A speaker named Justice for All challenged the rule and a frustrated Kinnear responded.

“Can you sit down please? We’ve had enough of this," she said.

“We have a right to criticize our public officials. I still have time. We have a right to free speech and accountability. How can we hold our public officials accountable if we cannot name them?” said Justice For All to applause from the gallery.

“Thank you. Sit down," Kinnear said.

“How much time is left on my clock? How much time do I have left? I have one minute left," Justice For All said.

Kinnear then gaveled the meeting into a break as several audience members chanted "Free Palestine."

The councilmembers retreated to a conference room adjacent to their chambers. Twenty minutes later, Kinnear announced, via loudspeaker, that the meeting would be adjourned for the night.

See the meeting here.

