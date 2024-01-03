Pam Haley re-elected Spokane Valley mayor

The Spokane Valley City Council last night elected the city’s next mayor.

"We have a majority," said City Clerk Marci Patterson after counting the voting sheets marked by the seven councilmembers. "I have five votes cast for Pam Haley. I have a singular vote cast for Al Merkel and I have a vote cast for Ben. Ben voted for Ben Wick.”

Wick served as mayor in 2020 and 2021. The council declined to re-elect him in 2022, choosing Haley instead. She served the last two years and will now hold the gavel for two more years.

Merkel is one of two new council members who were sworn in last night. Merkel defeated long-time incumbent Arne Woodard in November. The other new member, Jessica Yaeger, won a race for a seat formerly held by Brandi Peete, who didn't run for re-election.

Also sworn in last night was Tim Hattenburg, the most progressive member of a conservative council, who won a second term in November. He nominated Haley for mayor and was then nominated himself for deputy mayor. He won a narrow 4-3 vote, defeating Yaeger. Yaeger, Merkel and Councilwoman Laura Padden voted against.

Hattenburg takes over for Councilman Rod Higgins, who had served as deputy mayor for the last two years.

