Spokane legislator wants all kids to have free school meals

Spokane state Representative Marcus Riccelli is proposing that all K-12 students in Washington have the chance to eat school meals for free.

Eight states (California, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts) have already taken this step as a strategy to improve student achievement, according to the Food Research and Action Center.

Riccelli says the Washington state school superintendent’s office estimates the cost would be $110 million a year, which he considers a good investment.

“What we see is better performance, reduced disruptions in the classroom. It has so many benefits. I think the trade off is really good," he said.

"My first goal is to ensure that we have access to universal meals, but then we’re going to work, like we’ve done in Spokane schools, to make them healthier, locally sourced, more nutritious, scratch and modified scratch cooking, making it a win for local growers," he said.

Riccelli’s legislation is related to a bill approved last year. That requires schools that have 40% or more of students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals to offer free lunch and breakfast to all students, regardless of family income.

A House committee yesterday [Thursday] heard testimony on Riccelli’s bill. Nearly all supported the idea.

“Free breakfast is a motivation for many of them to arrive on time, simply to get a meal," said Rebecca Mathews, a middle school teacher in the Bethel School District. “Instead of having to worry about having money on their accounts, students can relax, eat nutritious foods and get back to the business of learning.”

Riccelli’s bill is scheduled to get a House committee vote on Thursday.

