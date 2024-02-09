Nine Mile Falls voters to decide school levy

Voters in the Nine Mile Falls School District will be asked next Tuesday to replace a property tax levy that will sunset in December with a new three-year measure.

It’s similar to the levies run this month by 16 other districts in Spokane County and supplements the state’s basic education funding.

“For our little school district, we have really focused in on how do we continue to provide lots of opportunities, academic opportunities, for kids during the school day,” Superintendent Jeff Baerwald said.

“We’ve enhanced staffing, in particular, at our high school. We offer six AP courses and we offer over 120 credits of college in the high school, so that takes additional staffing.”

Those teachers are funded by the local levy.

Baerwald says Nine Mile Falls struggled financially after the state shifted more basic education funding from local taxpayers to the state property tax. For example, he says the district had to eliminate fifth grade band and move to a broader music program for elementary school students. He says it’s looking at bringing some of those programs back.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is provide more opportunities for our younger learners. There are lots of opportunities for athletics, in particular, for grades seven-through-12. We don’t have much for our sixth graders in a middle school model at six-through-eight. So we’ve been adding some clubs at that level to keep kids engaged after school,” he said.

Baerwald is like many Spokane area superintendents who express a cautious, nervous sense of optimism about the levy. He recalled three years ago to the last time Nine Mile Falls ran a levy. It passed by a mere 63 votes, getting about 52% approval, “which was not typical for our community. But I would also say there’s been a different feel in our community lately.”

This time, he’s using an argument that may resonate with taxpayers.

“We’ve been really trying to tighten our belt. Last time we went out for $2.50 per thousand. This time we’re asking for $2.15, knowing that will also help us take care of some of our aging facilities and utilize some of those dollars in some maintenance things that have been band-aided over the last six, seven, eight years,” he said.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass. You can read more about the levy at the Nine Mile Falls School District website or at the voters pamphlet on the Spokane County elections website.

