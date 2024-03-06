Filing period opens for Idaho legislative candidates

The filing period for candidates running for the Idaho Legislature and other elected offices opened Monday morning, kicking the 2024 campaign season up yet another notch in Idaho.

The filing period will remain open until 5 p.m. March 15. The forms necessary to run for office, as well as a list of candidates who have filed for office, is available on the new Vote Idaho website launched by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

This year, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election.

In addition, Matt Loesby, a Libertarian Party candidate; Brendan Gomez, a Constitution Party candidate, and incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher, filed to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.

In Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican incumbent Mike Simpson and Democrat David Roth filed to run.

The primary election is set for May 21, and the winners of the primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Here are the legislative candidates who have filed to run in May 21 primary election, as of 5:17 p.m. Monday.

* Denotes incumbent

District 1

Senate

House Seat A: Democrat Karen Matthee, Sandpoint

House Seat B: Republican Chuck Lowman, Sandpoint; Democrat Kathryn Larson, Sagle

District 2

Senate: Democrat Tom Hearn, St. Maries

House Seat A: *Republican Heather Scott, Blanchard

House Seat B

District 3

Senate: *Republican Doug Okuniewicz, Hayden

House Seat A: *Republican Vito Barbieri, Dalton Gardens

House Seat B: *Republican Jordan Redman, Coeur d’Alene

District 4

Senate: *Ben Toews, Coeur d’Alene

House Seat A: *Republican Joe Alfieri, Coeur d’Alene;

House Seat B: *Republican Elaine Price, Coeur d’Alene; Democrat Paula Marano, Coeur d’Alene

District 5

Senate: *Republican Carl Bjerke, Coeur d’Alene

House Seat A: *Republican Ron Mendive, Coeur d’Alene

House Seat B: *Republican Tony Wisniewski, Post Falls

District 6

Senate: *Republican Dan Foreman, Viola; Democrat Julia Parker, Moscow

House Seat A

House Seat B: *Republican Brandon Mitchell, Moscow

District 7

Senate

House Seat A

House Seat B: Republican Larry Dunn, White Bird; *Republican Charlie Shepherd, Pollock

District 8

Senate: *Republican Geoff Schroeder, Mountain Home; Republican Christy Zito, Hammett

House Seat A: *Republican Matt Bundy, Mountain Home; Constitution Party Tony Ullrich, Hammett

House Seat B: Republican Faye Thompson, McCall

District 9

Senate

House Seat A: Republican John Shirts, Weiser

House Seat B

District 10

Senate

House Seat A: Democrat Nancy Parker, Caldwell

House Seat B: *Republican Bruce Skaug, Nampa

District 11

Senate: *Republican Chris Trakel, Caldwell

House Seat A: Republican Kent Marmon, Caldwell

House Seat B: Republican Sarah Chaney, Caldwell; Democrat Marisela Pesina, Caldwell

District 12

Senate: Republican Victor Rodriguez, Nampa

House Seat A: Republican Jeff Cornilles, Nampa

House Seat B

District 13

Senate

House Seat A:

House Seat B: *Republican Kenny Wroten, Nampa; Republican Amy Henry, Nampa

District 14

Senate: *Republican Scott Grow, Eagle

House Seat A: *Republican Ted Hill, Eagle; Democrat Crystal Ivie, Eagle

House Seat B: *Republican Josh Tanner, Eagle

District 15

Senate: *Democrat Rick Just, Boise; Republican Cody Galloway, Boise

House Seat A: *Democrat Steve Berch, Boise; Republican Steve Keyser, Boise; Republican Annette Tipton, Boise

House Seat B *Republican Dori Healey, Boise

District 16

Senate: *Democrat Ali Rabe, Boise

House Seat A: *Democrat Soñia Galaviz, Boise

House Seat B: Democrat Wayne Richey, Boise

District 17

Senate: *Democrat Carrie Semmelroth, Boise

House Seat A: *Democrat John Gannon, Boise

House Seat B

District 18

Senate: *Democrat Janie Ward-Engelking, Boise; Republican Dan Bridges, Boise

House Seat A: *Democrat Ilana Rubel, Boise

House Seat B: *Democrat Brooke Green, Boise

District 19

Senate

House Seat A: Democrat Monica Church, Boise

House Seat B: *Democrat Chris Mathias, Boise

District 20

Senate: Republican Josh Keyser, Meridian

House Seat A

House Seat B: *Republican James Holtzclaw, Meridian

District 21

Senate

House Seat A: *Republican James Petzke, Meridian

House Seat B: *Republican Jeff Ehlers, Meridian; Constitution Party Daniel Weston, Meridian

District 22

Senate

House Seat A: Democrat Loren Petty, Boise

House Seat B: *Republican Jason Monks, Nampa

District 23

Senate: *Republican Todd Lakey, Nampa

House Seat A: *Republican Melissa Durrant, Kuna

House Seat B

District 24

Senate: Democrat Edward Easterling, Kimberly

House Seat A: *Republican Chenele Dixon, Kimberly; Republican Clint Hostetler, Twin Falls

House Seat B

District 25

Senate: *Republican Linda Wright Hartgen, Twin Falls

House Seat A

House Seat B: *Republican Gregory Lanting, Twin Falls; Republican David Leavitt, Twin Falls

District 26

Senate

House Seat A: *Democrat Ned Burns, Bellevue

House Seat B

District 27

Senate

House Seat A

House Seat B: *Republican Clay Handy, Burley; Republican Pat Field, Burley

District 28

Senate

House Seat A: *Republican Rick Cheatum, Pocatello

House Seat B: *Republican Dan Garner, Clifton

District 29

Senate: *Democrat James Ruchti, Pocatello

House Seat A: *Republican Dustin Manwaring, Pocatello

House Seat B

District 30

Senate: Democrat Karen Keith, Blackfoot

House Seat A: *Republican David Cannon, Blackfoot

House Seat B: *Republican Julianne Young, Blackfoot

District 31

Senate

House Seat A: *Republican Jerald Raymond, Menan

House Seat B: *Republican Rod Furniss, Rigby

District 32

Senate: *Republican Kevin Cook, Idaho Falls

House Seat A: *Republican Stephanie Mickelsen, Idaho Falls

House Seat B: *Republican Wendy Horman, Idaho Falls

District 33

Senate

House Seat A: *Republican Barbara Ehardt, Idaho Falls

House Seat B: *Republican Marco Erickson, Idaho Falls

District 34

Senate

House Seat A: *Republican Jon Weber, Rexburg

House Seat B: *Republican Britt Raybould, Rexburg

District 35

Senate

House Seat A

House Seat B: *Republican Josh Wheeler, Ammon

Idaho Capital Sun editor-in-chief Christina Lords contributed to this report.

