Looking for a Dungeons and Dragons game? Try your local library.

Libraries are places where patrons can read and check out books and a variety of other materials. But library lovers in several Washington communities will soon be able to meet and play the fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, whose office directs the Washington State Library and who plays the game himself, says, with public libraries under attack, he wanted to give people another reason to enjoy them.

He reached out to Wizards of the Coast, the Seattle company that manufactures the game. The company responded positively and shipped 75 Dungeons and Dragons game kits to the state library in Tumwater in March. Local libraries can apply to the state library system to secure one. Hobbs, who is a Democrat, says he’s delivering some of them himself.

“Our first visit was in Yakima. It was a couple weeks ago and I played Dungeons and Dragons with my good friend, Republican state Senator Curtis King. At first he was reluctant, but then he got really into it so that was pretty cool,” he said.

Hobbs is also scheduled to travel to the Camas Public Library near Vancouver on June 3 to play the game with staff and community members.

Greg Tito from Dungeons and Dragons says his company is excited about giving players a new reason to visit libraries.

“It is an excuse to get together with friends, have a social moment around a table, tell some stories together, but it also allows you to have critical thinking skills, to work together with your cohorts around the table to solve problems and to develop diplomatic skills. Those are all things that are important to young people,” he said.

The Secretary of State’s office says the Washington State Library is also offering nine Innovation Grants of up to $2,000 to libraries to allow them to buy more table-top role-playing games and integrate them into its services. The winning libraries and library systems will have until September 2025 to finish their projects.