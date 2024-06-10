Nine eastern Washington congressional candidates debate at North Central High School

On June 4, nine candidates hoping to succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the U.S. House of Representatives debated at Spokane's North Central High School. The event was sponsored by the high school's civics engagement team and moderated by reporters Emry Dinman from the Spokesman-Review and Nate Sanford from The Inlander and student Daisy Tuter from N.C.

The debate was recorded by the Spokesman-Review for its Northwest Passages project and Jerry Olson from SPR.

Questions:

1. Tik Tok

Speakers (in order): Carmela Conroy (D), Ann Marie Danimus (D), Brian Dansel (R), Rene Holaday (R), Jacquelin Maycumber (R), Matthew Welde (D), Bernadine Bank (D), Michael Baumgartner (R), Jonathan Bingle (R)

Debate.TikTok.mp3 Listen • 11:10

2. Second Amendment

Speakers (in order): Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy

debate.SecondAmendment.mp3 Listen • 10:08

3. Immigration

Speakers (in order): Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, rebuttals

Debate.immigration.mp3 Listen • 14:25

Screenshot from Spokesman-Review's "Northwest Passages" video Washington Fifth District Congressional candidates Ann Marie Danimus, Brian Dansel, Rene Holaday, Jacquelin Maycumber and Matthew Welde debate at North Central High School on June 4.

4. Election fraud

Speakers (in order): Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, rebuttals

Debate.voterfraud.mp3 Listen • 12:19

5. Aid to Israel

Speakers (in order): Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, rebuttals

Debate.Israelaid.mp3 Listen • 11:15

6. Climate change

Speakers (in order): Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, rebuttals

Debate.climatechange.mp3 Listen • 14:31

7. Closing statements

Speakers (in order): Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus