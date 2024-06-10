Nine eastern Washington congressional candidates debate at North Central High School
The candidates addressed issues from immigration to climate change.
On June 4, nine candidates hoping to succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the U.S. House of Representatives debated at Spokane's North Central High School. The event was sponsored by the high school's civics engagement team and moderated by reporters Emry Dinman from the Spokesman-Review and Nate Sanford from The Inlander and student Daisy Tuter from N.C.
The debate was recorded by the Spokesman-Review for its Northwest Passages project and Jerry Olson from SPR.
Questions:
1. Tik Tok
Speakers (in order): Carmela Conroy (D), Ann Marie Danimus (D), Brian Dansel (R), Rene Holaday (R), Jacquelin Maycumber (R), Matthew Welde (D), Bernadine Bank (D), Michael Baumgartner (R), Jonathan Bingle (R)
2. Second Amendment
Speakers (in order): Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy
3. Immigration
Speakers (in order): Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, rebuttals
4. Election fraud
Speakers (in order): Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, rebuttals
5. Aid to Israel
Speakers (in order): Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, rebuttals
6. Climate change
Speakers (in order): Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, rebuttals
7. Closing statements
Speakers (in order): Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus