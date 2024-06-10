© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Nine eastern Washington congressional candidates debate at North Central High School

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT
Washington Fifth District Congressional candidates Bernadine Bank, Michael Baumgartner, Jonathan Bingle and Carmela Conroy participated in a debate June 4 at Spokane's North Central High School.
Screenshot from the Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages video
The candidates addressed issues from immigration to climate change.

On June 4, nine candidates hoping to succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the U.S. House of Representatives debated at Spokane's North Central High School. The event was sponsored by the high school's civics engagement team and moderated by reporters Emry Dinman from the Spokesman-Review and Nate Sanford from The Inlander and student Daisy Tuter from N.C.

The debate was recorded by the Spokesman-Review for its Northwest Passages project and Jerry Olson from SPR.

Questions:

1. Tik Tok

Speakers (in order): Carmela Conroy (D), Ann Marie Danimus (D), Brian Dansel (R), Rene Holaday (R), Jacquelin Maycumber (R), Matthew Welde (D), Bernadine Bank (D), Michael Baumgartner (R), Jonathan Bingle (R)

Debate.TikTok.mp3

2. Second Amendment

Speakers (in order): Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy

debate.SecondAmendment.mp3

3. Immigration

Speakers (in order): Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, rebuttals

Debate.immigration.mp3

Washington Fifth District Congressional candidates Ann Marie Danimus, Brian Dansel, Rene Holaday, Jacquelin Maycumber and Matthew Welde debate at North Central High School on June 4.
Screenshot from Spokesman-Review's "Northwest Passages" video
Washington Fifth District Congressional candidates Ann Marie Danimus, Brian Dansel, Rene Holaday, Jacquelin Maycumber and Matthew Welde debate at North Central High School on June 4.

4. Election fraud

Speakers (in order): Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, rebuttals

Debate.voterfraud.mp3

5. Aid to Israel

Speakers (in order): Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, rebuttals

Debate.Israelaid.mp3

6. Climate change

Speakers (in order): Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus, Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, rebuttals

Debate.climatechange.mp3

7. Closing statements

Speakers (in order): Dansel, Holaday, Maycumber, Welde, Bank, Baumgartner, Bingle, Conroy, Danimus

Debate.closingarguments.mp3
Regional News
