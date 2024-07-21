Washington Democrats praise Biden; some endorse Harris

Northwest Democrats have reacted positively to President Biden’s announcement that he will not accept his party’s nomination next month.

Within a couple of hours of Biden’s announcement came a barrage of supportive statements from Washington Democrats.

The first came from state Democratic Party chair Shasti Conrad, who praised Biden as a “true patriot” and, in her words, someone who “accomplished more in one term than many presidents have accomplished in two.” She followed with, quote, “the overwhelming consensus” is that Vice President Kamala Harris should become the party leader.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and U.S. Senator Patty Murray, also threw their support behind Harris. So did U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal from Seattle, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell did not mention Harris in her statement. She said the party needs a leader who, quote, “can deliver our economic message, continuing the historic accomplishment of building more economic opportunities for working class people and a focus on lower costs.” She said Biden will leave a strong legacy of helping everyday people.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, a former state Senate Democratic Leader, wrote on 'X': "Thank you @POTUSand @FLOTUS(Joe and Jill) for your successful campaign in 2020, your tremendous service to our country and for the character it takes to make a decision like this."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement on 'X' praising Biden "for always putting the American people first, from leading our nation out of the pandemic to making us stronger with job growth, climate action, and a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure."

Bernadine Bank, a Democrat vying for the U.S. House seat that Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is vacating, reminded voters that she had issued a statement two weeks ago urging Biden to step aside. She said Biden's decision to endorse Harris is a smart practical move, given Harris's apparent ability to access Biden's campaign war chest.

"Biden is old, not stupid," she wrote.