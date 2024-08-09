© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane health provider celebrates 30th anniversary; trains health care workers

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:01 PM PDT
Photo by Doug Nadvornick
CHAS employees opened their new Health Learning Institute to the public on Thursday.

A Spokane health care provider that began as a small downtown clinic that cared for people who are homeless is celebrating its 30th anniversary. CHAS Health has grown into a regional institution that is also training people to work in the health care field.

CHAS is designated as a federally qualified health center that serves all kinds of patients, but especially those who cannot afford insurance. CEO Aaron Wilson says the organization has expanded to 25 clinics in eastern Washington and north Idaho and cared for more 110,000 people last year.

Several years ago, it developed an employee training program to fill its need for entry-level health care workers. The program dedicated a new facility in the University District last week.

“This building is more than just a beautiful space for learning. It is an incubator of growth for developing talent of the next generation of the health care leaders and for creating opportunities for people to build their careers," said CHAS Board Chairwoman Maria Ekkert.

Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet says, each year, CHAS hires 60 people who start with one-year apprenticeships.

“They apply, from outside, usually, the organization. We have limited spots per year, but we bring in, I would say, about 60 every single year. When they join the organization in an apprenticeship role, they are full-on CHAS employees. They’re fully benefitted, paid. It’s an earn-while-you-learn program," she said.

The apprenticeships last a year.

“So then, after they complete their programs, they move into regular positions as a medical assistant or a dental assistant or pharmacy technician and they’re located at one of our clinic locations.

"I say it all the time. We would be dead in the water if we didn’t operate these programs. We have to have the support staff. They’re the engines that make everything run and it’s been amazing," she said.

Charvet says the new training facility was also developed for current employees looking to improve their skills. And it has Telehealth facilities where providers can see patients at the organization’s other clinics.

CHAS Health is a financial supporter of Spokane Public Radio.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

