© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSU researchers monitor voter reaction to presidential debate

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Doug Nadvornick

About 67 million people watched Tuesday night’s debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Washington State University researchers had their eye on 36 of them, a mix of Republicans and Democrats.

Paul Bolls, the co-director of the Media Mind Lab in Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication, and professor and researcher Yen-I Lee wanted to see how the group would react to what they were watching.

Bolls says the cohort was split evenly between Harris and Trump supporters. They wore ring-like sensors that monitored their emotional responses as they watched the debate.

“The Trump campaign, so far, is not able to get Republicans to perceive Harris as a threat the way the Harris campaign seems to be getting Democrats to pretty strongly perceive that Trump is a threat,” Bolls said.

Bolls says he did a similar test back in 2016 and analyzed emotional responses to Trump and the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. He says that debate showed stronger feelings among observers than this year’s version.

“Back then, in 2016 it was clear that Trump was able to get Republicans highly and strongly unfavorably activated against Clinton, and that does not appear to be happening in this election,” he said.

Bolls says each participant was awarded a $50 gift card and asked a few questions after the debate — including if they would donate any of the money from their gift card to their preferred candidate.

Democrats were more likely to donate their money, an average of $10, while the average Republicans said they would donate $5, although there were multiple people from both parties who weren't willing to donate.

“What that tells me is that this emotional resonance in Democrats Harris activated does translate into a higher likelihood of energizing subsequent political behavior, and that's not happening as much with Republicans and their candidate Trump,” Bolls said.

Monica Carrillo-Casas is a rural affairs reporter for Spokane Public Radio and the Spokesman-Review. She is a Murrow Fellow associated with a Washington State University program that works to supplement local newsrooms.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas