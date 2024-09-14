U.S. Attorney’s Office to host ‘United Against Hate’ Summit with Idaho leaders in Moscow

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with tribal and local officials to host a “United Against Hate” summit on Sept. 16 in Moscow.

United Against Hate is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice that is focused on improving efforts to combat hate crimes. The events are meant to cultivate and strengthen trust between law enforcement, community leaders and residents.

“The United Against Hate initiative continues to resonate and be a priority for our office because Idaho continues to grapple with unlawful hate,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in a press release. “We are committed to empowering Idahoans to recognize and report hate crimes so that we can enforce the law and work toward communities where everyone enjoys the protections of our Constitution without fear of being targeted by bigotry and hate.”

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 1912 Center, Great Room, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow

The event will include remarks from local leaders, presentations from prosecutors about hate crime laws and reporting mechanisms, and speakers who will share their goals for safety in their community.

Erin Agidius, the chairwoman of the Moscow Human Rights Commission, said she is honored to participate in the event, and her commitment to promoting human rights and combating hate is stronger than ever.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that all members of our community feel safe, valued, and heard,” she said in the press release. “By coming together, we can foster a culture of respect and understanding, making it clear that hate has no place in Moscow or anywhere else.”

Shannon Wheeler, the chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe’s executive committee, said the tribe will continue to work together with groups who are committed to making the region a home for everyone.

“Hate and bigotry can only flourish if it is ignored or goes unopposed,” Wheeler said. “Working with and getting to know our neighbors is the most effective way to actively push back on hate and prevent it from gaining a foothold in this region. The Nez Perce Tribe has called this area home for thousands of years. As its first inhabitants, we consider these lands sacred, and we are proud to be a partner in the United Against Hate campaign.”

The event is free and open to the public. To register for the event, visit the U.S. Department of Justice website.

