Today's Headlines: September 18, 2024

Fate of Spokane anti-homelessness proposition in state supreme court’s hands

Washington Supreme Court justices heard opening arguments Tuesday in a case about the legality of Spokane’s Proposition 1.

The measure, approved by voters last November, greatly expanded the places in Spokane where public camping is prohibited.

Homeless service provider Jewels Helping Hands argues the proposition goes beyond the scope of what a local ballot measure is allowed to do and takes power away from the city council. Lower courts have disagreed with that interpretation.

If the state’s high court finds in favor of Jewels, Prop 1 would be invalidated, but if the justices agrees with the lower court rulings, the measure will stay in place.



Slate of debates happening today in Spokane

Candidates for four major statewide offices are in Spokane for a series of pre-election debates.

A full day of debates and workshops are planned for a policy summit sponsored by the Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane, Incorporated at the historic Davenport Hotel.

Debates will kick off at 11:00 a.m., when the state school superintendent candidates – incumbent Chris Reykdal and Peninsula School Board member David Olson – will meet for an hour-long pre-lunch parry.

After lunch, it’s the Attorney General candidates’ turns. Republican Pete Serrano and Democrat Nick Brown, will debate at 12:30 p.m. Then the candidates for lands commissioner, Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democrat Dave Upthegrove, will face questions at 2:30 p.m.

In the evening, Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson will face off at The Fox Theater for a 6:00 p.m. gubernatorial matchup.

Today’s debates won’t be open to the public, but the first three will be streamed live by TVW. The Ferguson/Reichert debate will be telecast in the Inland Northwest on KHQ, channel 6.



Washington GOP sues over voter registration rules

The Washington Republican Party is suing the state in federal court over a recent change to voter registration rules.

The party contends Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs inappropriately removed a 30-day residency requirement for voter registration. The requirement was dropped as part of a court agreement to resolve a November 2023 lawsuit.

The suit pointed out that a 30-day buffer conflicts with state law that allows people to register up to and on Election Day, and therefore could block voters who would otherwise be eligible to cast a ballot in the state.

In a statement, Washington GOP chair Jim Walsh claimed the change undermined election integrity. He wants a ruling before the November elections.

Neither Ferguson nor Hobbs immediately commented on the suit, which was announced Tuesday afternoon.



Survey seeks to understand fentanyl effects on Idaho students

Idaho’s Department of Education is conducting a survey that will measure the effects of fentanyl in public middle and high schools.

Scott Graf, the department’s Communications Director, said the questionnaire was sent to staff throughout the state to get a better understanding of how fentanyl use and overdose is affecting students.

“This is a way for us to really kind of put our finger on the pulse of fentanyl in our middle schools and our high schools,” Graf told Boise State Public Radio.

Idaho State Police Captain John Kempf said fatal fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 years old.

Kempf helped launch a project called Idaho Fentanyl Education, which works with the state police and the Department of Education to host presentations aimed at teaching K-12 students about the drug’s dangers.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Brandon Hollingsworth and Jaxon Holmes.